What this ‘dramatic’ weekend holds for Ethereum and other alts

Gold markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading week, but then turned around to recover. When they did, we ended up forming a bit of a hammer which of course is a bullish sign. With this, it is very likely that we continue to see the markets as being one that will move right along with the US dollar, as there is a major negative correlation between these two markets. If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick though, it is very likely that we go looking towards the $1680 level. That is an area that of course has been massive in its meaning, so if we were to break down below there, I think gold would collapse.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO