Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2021-22: No. 1 vs. Grizzlies

By Jim Eichenhofer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, Feb. 15 (7 p.m.) Since benefiting from the fortuitous bounce of ping-pong balls during the 2019 draft lottery, New Orleans and Memphis have been on a path to a potentially intriguing Southwest Division rivalry, with Zion Williamson and Ja Morant helping to lead the two franchises. In the two seasons since those longtime friends were picked No. 1 and 2 overall, the Pelicans have dominated the head-to-head series (5-1), but the Grizzlies have experienced more overall success, reaching the 2020 play-in round and the 2021 playoffs. Williamson and Morant have lived up to their draft status and quickly become two of the NBA’s most productive and entertaining young players. Both squads also rely on a stable of early-20s prospects that they hope will continue to develop and ascend over the next few years.

