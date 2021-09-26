Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2021-22: No. 1 vs. Grizzlies

The NBA returns this week as training camps open across the Association. This of course means that the Memphis Grizzlies are back to work themselves, starting the third year of a rebuild out of the ashes of Grit and Grind that has gone better than anyone could have reasonably expected. Over the last two seasons and some change the Grizzlies have made a multitude of moves and have lucked in to the #2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. This has enabled Memphis General Manager Zach Kleiman and company to potentially position themselves to be led by a generational talent in Ja Morant while also being able to build a team around him that can both compete now and develop for the future.

