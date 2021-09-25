Reverberation Radio – Live DJ Sets

I was looking out my office window and I spotted her. One of our barn cats was prowling in the pasture behind our studios. It’s her happy hunting ground. She’s the longest surviving member of a litter of four born here more than 5 years ago. She often greets me mornings and she gets treats and some canned food. A second fellow, we call him Oscar, lives somewhere in the immediate area. He’s generally friendly but like his Sesame Street namesake, he sometimes has an attitude. She spends a good part of her days sleeping among the shrubs by the employee door. Oscar always knows when it’s mealtime. Otherwise, I know very little about how they spend most days and nights.

