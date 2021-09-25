Reverberation Radio – Live DJ Sets
Resident selectors Reverberation Radio spin some jams to tan poolside from noon–5pm. Then do it all over again in The Amigo Room for a night of feel-good, dance-worthy gems. Reverberation Radio is a music collaboration among friends. A close-knit group of collectors who create weekly mixes of largely forgotten tracks drawing from many expressions of strange pop and instrumentals. The mixes span disparate decades, cultures, and countries revealing music that is intertwined, revolving, and relative.acehotel.com
