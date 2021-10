Mild High Club’s artistic trademark is hypnotic, trip-worthy music that stays true to the band’s name and has no other goal than to whisk listeners away to a strange land where reality wavers in and out of focus. The band has been busy in the four years since its last album, Sketches of Brunswick East — a jazz-heavy collaboration with fellow psych band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — working on new, politically cognizant material set to melodically different trance-inducing instrumentals. Released Sept. 17, Going Going Gone is yet another excellent addition to Mild High Club’s stellar discography; the album cover nods to the visual experience of an acid trip while each song pays homage to the feelings of one.

