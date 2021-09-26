CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer CEO says it’s possible to distribute both boosters and primary doses

By Sasha Pezenik, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday it’s possible to provide both COVID-19 booster shots as well as doses for people who have not yet been vaccinated. “I think it is also not the right thing to try to resolve it with an ‘or’ when...

southernillinoisnow.com

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
deseret.com

The Moderna booster shot may only be a half dose. Here’s why

The Food and Drug Administration may soon authorize half-dose booster shots for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, Bloomberg reports. Unnamed sources told Bloomberg that the FDA has seen data to suggest a half-dose would be enough to increase protection among Moderna vaccine recipients. Moderna’s initial two-dose regime includes two 100-microgram doses....
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
whcuradio.com

Guthrie has Pfizer booster doses available

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Guthrie primary care locations re now offering the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine booster to those who are eligible. As a reminder – people eligible for the booster doses currently are those over the age of 65, those over the age of 18 with an underlying medical condition or high-risk occupation, and those who live in long-term care facilities.
uscannenbergmedia.com

Pfizer’s booster shot is not for everyone

COVID-19 booster shots are now available in the US, but eligibility remains a matter of confusion for many Americans. President Joe Biden publicly received his third Pfizer shot yesterday, another milestone in the fight against COVID-19. “I got my booster — and encourage everyone who’s eligible to do so as well,” the president wrote on Instagram, under a picture of himself receiving the shot.
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
