A Mouthful of Air (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock

"I was walking through a world that was black & white.. Now I'm just starting to see color again." Sony Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a movie called A Mouthful of Air, based on the book of the same name written by author Amy Koppelman. This big screen adaptation also marks the feature directorial debut of Amy Koppelman, jumping into filmmaking finally after writing three books (so far) previously. Julie Davis writes bestselling children's books about unlocking your fears, but has yet to unlock her own. When her daughter is born, her second child, that trauma is brought to the forefront, and with it, a crushing battle to survive. Amanda Seyfried co-stars in this film with Finn Wittrock, joined by Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael Gaston. This looks like a powerful examination of how hard it is to become a parent and deal with fears, and how extraordinarily stressful it can be. Give it a look.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO