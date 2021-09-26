A Mouthful of Air (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock
A Mouthful of Air tells the story of Julie Davis (Amanda Seyfried), a bestselling children’s author. While her books deal with unlocking childhood fears, she has yet to unlock the dark secret that has haunted her own life. When her second child is born, events occur that bring that secret to the fore, and with it, a crushing, powerful battle to survive. Startattle.com – A Mouthful of Air 2021.www.startattle.com
Comments / 0