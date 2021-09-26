Husband allegedly shot by wife after serving wife divorce papers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff deputies have arrested a woman after she allegedly shot her husband in the back after he served her divorce papers. Authorities responded to the area of SH 21 and FM 2776 Friday evening in reference to a potential gunshot victim. At this time, a report for a major accident came in at SH21 and FM 2776. The victim was then taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where hospital staff found the gunshot wound in the victim’s back.