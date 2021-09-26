CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explains move to recommend boosters for front-line workers

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, says there was "some real scientific discussion and a scientific close call was for those people who are at high risk by virtue of where they live or where they work."

WNCY

CDC Director Backs COVID-19 Boosters For High-Risk Workers

WASHINGTON D.C. (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday backed a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, some adults with underlying medical conditions and some adults in high-risk working and institutional settings. The move comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Walensky On Pfizer COVID-19 Boosters For High Risk Workers

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky addressed her decision to allow the use of the Pfizer booster dose for those 18 and older at high risk because of occupation, like health care workers and teachers. Friday (9/24) during a COVID-19 response briefing, she said, "it's my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact."
INDUSTRY
KHON2

CDC director endorses the recommended FDA approved Pfizer booster dose for those in high risk jobs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation on a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in certain populations, and in high risk occupational settings. Find more COVID-19 news: cases,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

CDC director says she overruled advisers on boosters to protect workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday she overruled the agency’s advisory committee vote against approving Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to at-risk adult workers to protect healthcare and frontline workers and ensure equity. “Many of our frontline workers, essential workers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Boosters
northbaybusinessjournal.com

CDC chief overrules panel, recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for workers at risk

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday overruled a recommendation by an agency advisory panel that had refused to endorse booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for front-line workers. It was a highly unusual move for the director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, but aligned CDC policy with the Food and Drug Administration’s endorsements over her own agency’s advisers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

In ‘scientific close call,’ CDC director adds booster recommendation for HCWs

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, issued a statement late Thursday night endorsing her vaccine advisory committee’s recommendations — made earlier in the day — on which Americans should be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Then she took the uncommon step of adding a recommendation of her own. People...
HEALTH
McKnight's

BREAKING: CDC recommends boosters for long-term care residents, workers

Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot will soon be administered to eligible long-term care residents and workers after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a key recommendation early Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D, on Friday endorsed the recommendation made Thursday by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to give...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

CDC recommends boosters for high-risk workers; disagrees with Advisory Committee

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The CDC's Director is recommending boosters for people at higher risk for Covid-19 because of their workplace or institutional settings. This goes against the recommendation of the agency's independent vaccine advisers. The Advisory Committee voted 9 to 6 Thursday against recommending boosters for people ages 18...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
