MedCity Pivot Podcast: A startup co-founder on the urgent changes needed in women’s healthcare
The United States’ dismal reputation on women’s health and maternal care is well-known. Not only does America have the highest maternal mortality rate compared with other well-resourced countries, but American women also have higher rates of chronic disease. But there are several players in the women’s healthcare space that are working to turn things around. One of them is Tia.medcitynews.com
Comments / 0