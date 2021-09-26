MedCity Pivot Podcast: A startup co-founder on the urgent changes needed in women’s healthcare

By the time Jeff Phaneuf considered applying for an MBA, he already had a full plate — and an even fuller CV. Last fall, the former Marine infantry officer and Iraq veteran was earning his Master of Public Administration at Princeton University while building a tech startup for outdoor recreation, Adventurelist. (Think Airbnb for guided adventure sports.) He workshopped the idea at Princeton’s Keller Center eLab Incubator and assembled a team of undergraduate students to help get it off the ground. In January, Phaneuf won the first-ever Princeton-TechStars Innovation Bootcamp pitch competition, earning essential non-dilutive funding to develop his company. On June 15, he launched the Adventurelist website.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO