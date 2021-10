The Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds, 0-3 (0-2 in conference) fell 17-14 Friday to the Lansing Lions, 2-1 (2-0) in a United Kansas Conference matchup. The first two Thunderbirds games saw them trail 21-7 before coming back only to see the game decided on the last possession. This game saw the Thunderbirds get off to a better start but end in the same result on the last possession.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO