Do other fan bases argue this much over special teams, or if it’s just a byproduct of the Cowboys’ special teams being especially putrid in the two seasons that Keith O’Quinn was the coordinator? In fact, O’Quinn’s first year as the special teams coordinator saw them finish 23rd in special teams DVOA, and they regressed to 30th the next year. Which is why it was so impressive that John Fassel’s first year on the job - especially when he had zero preseason games to work with - saw the Cowboys finish seventh in special teams DVOA.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO