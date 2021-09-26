CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Witcher’ Returns With Season 2 First Look

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix’s big online fan convention slash publicity hullabaloo Tudum featured first looks at dozens of movies and shows, including Stranger Things, Extraction 2, Cobra Kai, and The Sandman. But the main event after three hours of hype and appearances by half the movie and television stars in Los Angeles, was the return of The Witcher. That tells you a thing or two about how big the first season of the show was for Netflix, and how high their expectations are for Season 2.

Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Actor Unrecognizable in 'The Witcher' First Look at His Character

This weekend, Netflix gave fans their first look at Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju in The Witcher Season 2, but you could easily have missed it with all the prosthetics he was wearing. Hivju - who played the wildling Tormund Giantsbane on GoT - is playing the man-turned-monster Nivellen in the upcoming season of The Witcher. A sneak peek at Netflix's TUDUM virtual event is going over well with fans.
cosmicbook.news

'The Witcher' 2 Henry Cavill First Look Revealed With Prequel Set Tour

During today's TUDUM online fan event, Netflix revealed a new trailer, two first-look clips at The Witcher Season 2 featuring Henry Cavill, and a behind-the-scenes set tour video of the prequel, Blood Origins. "You can't escape the monster within," said Netflix. "Prepare for Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri’s return to the...
d1softballnews.com

Netflix, the most important announcements of the TUDUM event. The Witcher protagonist, first look at The Sandman

The first global edition of Netflix’s TUDUM event was the right opportunity to share many details on some of the most important projects coming to the streaming platform. During the long live, whose title takes its name from the popular sound effect that accompanies the launch of the application, which lasted more than three hours, many trailers and announcements were presented, involving some of the most popular series by users of the platform. The entire event is also available in its entirety on the Netflix YouTube channel.
ComicBook

The Witcher: Netflix Shares Season 2 TUDUM Tease

Netflix's The Witcher has released a new teaser video featuring Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, revealing... something about the upcoming Season 2 during Netflix's TUDUM event later this week. In the video, Cavill assures fans that the new season of The Witcher will have plenty of something, but exactly what isn't revealed. The Witcher and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin are both included in the lineup for Netflix's TUDUM fan event, which is set to take place on September 25th.
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Andrzej Sapkowski
Henry Cavill
Michelle Yeoh
Slash
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Incredible Trailer For The Witcher Season 2

When the first trailer for The Witcher premiered, fans were immediately enamored with Henry Cavil as the Geralt of Rivia. The storyline was intriguing, the plot interesting, and the characters were all inviting and enticing — you wanted to know more about them. It also didn’t hurt that Cavil looked almost ethereal in the trailer, even when he was getting stones thrown at him and having to fight against naysayers.
Collider

'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Netflix Reveals First Look at Upcoming Prequel Show

Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin that depicts some major backstory. The trailer was revealed as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event today, which has been dropping fun trailers, exclusives, and much more from our favorite shows, movies, and more on the streamer — including new clips from The Witcher Season 2 that we're going to have to pore over.
107 JAMZ

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser

Pop the champagne and start liberally applying wax to your favorite vintage car: Cobra Kai is back. Almost two years after the surprising conclusion of Season 3, the popular Karate Kid sequel series will return to Netflix with a new run of episodes. This time eternal enemies Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have become reluctant partners in their mission to destroy the Cobra Kai once and for all. As teased earlier this year, this season will introduce Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III, to the cast of the show.
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix shares first look at Bridgerton season 2

Netflix has released a Q& A with the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 and shared a first look at the show. The new clip dropped during the streaming service’s TUDUM global fan event and saw Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Simone Ashely (Kate Sharma), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) answering fan questions about the hit period drama before the streamer dropped a spicy video of a scene from the upcoming season.
geekculture.co

First Looks At Red Notice, The Witcher, Arcane And More From Netflix

If you missed the TUDUM! Netflix fan event, then we’ve got you covered. With numerous announcements, trailers and first looks released, here’s a brief roundup of some of the major geeky announcements from the event. Firstly, watch Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds fight it out in an exclusive...
ComicBook

Controversial Horror Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

With the first day of October comes not only brand new waves of content across the many streaming services but a fresh batch of horror titles that all of them are eager to get in front of horror hungry audiences for spooky season. Though Netflix will be debuting some original horror content throughout the month it's the controversial movie they added today that audiences should be aware of, 2012's The Devil Inside. Unlike movies like I Spit On Your Grave or Cannibal Holocaust which made headlines and became infamous because of gratuitous violence, The Devil Inside reached its infamy levels for a different reason. Spoilers follow!
keengamer.com

The Witcher Season 2: New Characters To Get Excited For

While the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher introduced the big players of the series, the second season of the show is set to bring in some exciting new additions. This past week, Netflix dropped a brand new trailer and some sneak pick clips of the upcoming season. This new footage not only alluding to the return of old characters but the addition of many more.
Variety

Critical Role Sets Campaign 3 Premiere Date, Will Simulcast First Episode in Cinemark Theaters

Attention, Critters: The Critical Role crew will soon swing into their third role-playing adventure campaign — and you might be able to see the first episode at your local cinema. The Campaign 3 world premiere of the group’s flagship Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show is set for Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. PT. In addition to livestreaming on Twitch and YouTube, the first episode will simulcast live in Cinemark Theatres in 20 cities nationwide. (To buy tickets and find theater locations for the Cinemark showings, visit cinemark.com/criticalrole.) Campaign 3 will introduce a new band of adventurers coming together in Marquet, a continent...
TVLine

Squid Game Korean Thriller Has 'Very Good Chance' to Surpass Bridgerton as Netflix's Biggest Show Ever

Squid Game has officially reached “inspector royale” status, and now is on track to overtake Bridgerton as Netflix’s most-sampled series ever. The Korean-language thriller, which released nine episodes on Sept. 17, is described as “an imaginative, unorthodox story in which 456 contestants risk their lives in a mysterious survival game — involving multiple rounds of childhood games — for a chance to win 45.6 billion won” (or about $40 million U.S.; the first episode alone begs you to keep a won/dollar conversion calculator nearby). Hwang Dong-hyuk (The Fortress) wrote and directed all nine episodes, while the cast features Lee Jung-jae (Chief of...
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Team With yes Studios to Develop Follow-Up to Israeli Series ‘Red Band’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators of “Cobra Kai” and yes Studios have teamed to develop a followup to the Israeli mockumentary series “Red Band,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald will executive produce the new series, titled “The New Red,” under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner. Counterbalance’s head of development, Dina Hillier, will also executive produce. “Cobra Kai” co-executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith will write and executive produce. yes Studios managing director Danna Stern and Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group will executive produce alongside Barak Bar Cohen, and Ari Pfeffer and Aviram Buhris of the original series....
TVLine

All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned. Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy...
