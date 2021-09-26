Letters to the Editor Sept. 26

We should all be thankful for General Milly doing his job and contacting the Chinese military to assure them we were not planning any attack on them. You and I may well think it is ridiculous for China to think we would launch an attack, but you and I do not have the Chinese nuclear button under our control. So if the Chinese government is fearful of what was happening in the United States after the election in 2020, they might be more likely to make a mistake and start a conflict no one wants. (Remember a flock of geese triggering a NORAD alert?) So of course the top military officer in the nation should call his Chinese counterpart and assure him there was no danger. To do otherwise would be a dereliction of his duties. Plenty of people in the administration knew of the call.

