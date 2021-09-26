CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letters to the Editor Sept. 26

tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. military admits that the Aug. 29 drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 innocent civilians, seven of them children, was a tragic mistake; yet our government suppresses the whole truth about the drone war program. President Joe Biden assures us that that the program will continue so that...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

Letter: DEFINITIONS OF THE WEEK

THEATER OF THE ABSURD: A form of drama using bizarre means to portray that human existence is absurd, meaningless and devoid of purpose. AUDIT: An official examination of records to check their accuracy. AUDIT OF THE ABSURD: An unwarranted examination of voting records, using bizarre means to search for bamboo...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tucson.com

Letter: Vaccinations

Recent nation-wide seven day daily averages regarding the pandemic include over 138,000 new cases, 2,000 deaths, and 93,000 hospital patients. Why aren't Republican senators, representatives, and governors joining President Biden in his appeals to Americans to get vaccinated? Over 675,000 American have died. Stuart Sellinger. Northwest side. Disclaimer: As submitted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucson.com

Letter: Buyer’s Remorse on Sinema

In the lead-up to the election in 2018, I knocked on many doors and made even more phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates, including Kyrsten Sinema. I now regret my efforts in promoting Sinema from the House to the Senate. If a competent primary opponent emerges to replace her, I will support such individual, and other predictably reliable Democrats have expressed similar sentiments to me. Simply stated, I do not believe that Arizona Democrats would have voted for Sinema if they knew that she was going to become such an impediment to so many major Democratic initiatives, most notably Build Back Better, which has the potential to reshape this country’s social agenda for decades to come. While some might consider her antics amusing, their entertainment value is far outweighed by their dangerousness. If Senator Simema’s goal is to emulate the “maverick” status of former Arizona Senator McCain, I paraphrase Lloyd Bentsen in noting that Arizonans knew Senator McCain, and you, Senator Sinema, are no John McCain.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
tucson.com

Letter: Thank You General Milly

We should all be thankful for General Milly doing his job and contacting the Chinese military to assure them we were not planning any attack on them. You and I may well think it is ridiculous for China to think we would launch an attack, but you and I do not have the Chinese nuclear button under our control. So if the Chinese government is fearful of what was happening in the United States after the election in 2020, they might be more likely to make a mistake and start a conflict no one wants. (Remember a flock of geese triggering a NORAD alert?) So of course the top military officer in the nation should call his Chinese counterpart and assure him there was no danger. To do otherwise would be a dereliction of his duties. Plenty of people in the administration knew of the call.
MILITARY
tucson.com

Letter: Full-Throated Endorsement of Pork Barrel Legislation

I’m certainly not alone being confused about the spending spree that is enveloping our nation’s capital. Let’s skip over the pending $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which could more appropriately be termed, entitlement legislation, and focus on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s now thankfully below $1 trillion. I’m all for bridges...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Donald Trump
tucson.com

Letter: Senator Sinema insults Arizona and the nation

We finally concluded the ninjas' fraudit and now we have Senator Sinema to thank for insulting the Arizona voters who sent her to Washington. Let me be clear: I consider myself a diehard Democrat. Nothing pleased me more than finally electing two Democratic U.S. Senators and a Democratic President of the U.S. But Senator Sinema seems to think she can do what she wants without answering to the public. When asked today "where she is" on the hugely contentious reconciliation bill with a critical vote pending, she answered, "I'm in the Senate". When the reporter persisted and rephrased the question, Sinema mocked him even further by stating, "Clearly I'm in the front of the elevator". By mocking people who are attempting to understand her positions on policies, she mocks all of us.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Two centrist US Democrats hold key to Biden's agenda

Many of Joe Biden's presidential hopes depend on the votes of two Democratic senators whose refusal to support his $3.5 trillion social spending package also potentially jeopardizes a separate massive infrastructure bill. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and Joe Manchin from West Virginia are very different characters -- but both are centrists, and, with the Senate split 50-50, either could doom Biden's plans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#U S Air Force#Big Pharma#Alsic#Senate#Democratic#The White House#Fox News Re
AFP

US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan: top US general

The top US general conceded in a stark admission on Wednesday that the United States "lost" the 20-year war in Afghanistan. "It is clear, it is obvious to all of us, that the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted, with the Taliban in power in Kabul," General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the House Armed Services Committee. "The war was a strategic failure," Milley told a committee hearing about the US troop pullout from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation from the capital Kabul. "It wasn't lost in the last 20 days or even 20 months," Milley said.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Progressives’ frustration with centrist Kyrsten Sinema boils over: ‘One senator is holding up the will of the entire Democratic Party’

Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the most conservative members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus, is the subject of much consternation among her colleagues, angry at Ms Sinema for thwarting progress on President Joe Biden’s legislative plan to update America’s infrastructure and expand many social programs.The senator is one of two holdouts seen as standing in the way of the passage of a $3.5 trillion bill, set to work its way through the Senate via reconciliation, a procedural tactic requiring a bare 51-vote majority rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. The other Democratic lawmaker is West...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy