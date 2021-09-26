CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States has a port problem

 5 days ago
The California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together move a significant of all U.S. imports, are experiencing major shipping delays and cargo backlogs as businesses are trying to restock their inventories that took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The situation means, among other things, that companies...

Dennis Kramer
5d ago

When I was a kid I always wanted a English 3 speed bicycle.... It was not made in the united states.....The answer was NO....Back in the day, all items in our house and neighbors homes was only made in the USA....

