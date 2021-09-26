Kudos & Kindness (Sept. 26, 2021): Here’s to the people who make our community great
Once again, a huge shout of gratitude to the lineman from Holy Cross Energy. We had a terrible wind storm up in Ruedi Shores recently and once again, a tree fell on a power line. This only happens in the wee hours up here (never in daylight!) and at 12:30 a.m. several crews from Holy Cross were up here in line trucks with search lights looking for the break. Then the rain fell. These wonderful folks worked for three hours to restore power up here and I am so very grateful. Always remember, our power comes from a source and that source is the hard-working folks at Holy Cross. Thank you, all.www.aspentimes.com
