As Emporia State is in hunt for new leader, FHTC president sees opportunity for continued collaboration

With Flint Hills Technical College having a new leader and Emporia State University in transition towards a new president, what’s next for higher education in Emporia?. According to FHTC President Caron Daugherty, more conversations on how best to meet education needs in the area. Daugherty says she and outgoing ESU President Allison Garrett have had several discussions on current and potential future agreements since Daugherty officially started her new position in July.