Sniper rifles have been buffed in the new Warzone LTM, Iron Trials '84, a Raven Software developer confirmed Thursday. Activision and Raven Software have had an increased focus with their Warzone LTMs in Season Five Reloaded, as seen with the debut of Clash to the return of Armored Royale. What's become perhaps the highlight of the midseason update, however, has been the introduction of the Iron Trials '84 mode, which seems to have also quietly buffed sniper rifles for those able to hit their shots.

