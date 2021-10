My Hero Academia is teasing the start of total war with the preview for Season 5's big finale! The anime has finally reached its last episode, and with the newest entry of the series has brought the fight between the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army to an end. This not only created a much more group of villains as a result, but now it seems they are gearing up for their next major move on the heroes. As the heroes learn about what went down, their preparations are beginning for the eventual conflict as well.

