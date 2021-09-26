CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE has issued a public health advisory for Lake Jeanette

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 5 days ago
Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has placed Lake Jeanette on a warning status because of the presence of blue-green algae.

Officials say that the lake in Leavenworth previously was on a watch status, but it was elevated to warning status Thursday.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a warning status indicates conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure.

Contact with the water should be avoided.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

