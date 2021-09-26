CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

Local resident sentenced to three prison terms of 25 years to life for sex crimes against five people

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afNfd_0c8ZVrAb00

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Shawn O’Brien and he was sentenced on Friday.

The 50-year-old massage therapist was found guilty on eight counts, including sex crimes against a child and three female soccer players at the University of Kansas.

Three of the charges accuse the defendant of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl who was either 9 or 10 on three occasions between 2013 and 2015.

The other five charges accuse him of sexual battery for fondling four women while giving them a massage to treat sports-related issues between 2016 and 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Mother shot by school safety officer is brain dead and not expected to survive

According to family members, the mother who was shot by a school safety officer near a school is brain dead and not expected to survive. The mom of a 5-month-old baby, was involved in a fight with a 15-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. Police say the 18-year-old was then shot in the back of the head as she left in a car with a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, whose possible involvement in the fight authorities are investigating. She was transported in a critical condition to a local trauma center where she was put on life support.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Two suspects arrested on drug, gun charges

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the statement, law enforcement authorities served a search warrant in the 200 Block NE Grattan Street on Tuesday. Police say the search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, authorities found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Two suspects were arrested,...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence Post

TPD investigating the death of a local resident

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Police Department, the body was discovered around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. It was discovered at the Gage Park at 700 SW Zoo Parkway. Topeka Police Department officials later identified the victim as Richmond McDaniels Jr. The family of the 38-year-old man has been notified.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Prison#The University Of Kansas
Lawrence Post

Three teens charged as adults after viciously beating teen with autism

Three teenagers have been charged as adults after they viciously beat a classmate with autism. The DA’s Office announced that the three teens, who have not been named, were charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, which is a felony. Two teens attacked another student, who according to a GoFundMe set up for the victim was new to the school.
HOWELL, MI
Lawrence Post

Authorities investigating armed bank robbery in Lawrence

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the police officials, the robbery occurred right before 10 a.m. Tuesday. It happened at the Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St. in Lawrence. FBI is investigating this case. They say the suspect entered the bank, demanded money and showed a handgun. After taking...
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence Post

Mother accused of killing her 2-year-old non-verbal son is facing additional charges for allegedly killing her 4-month-old daughter in 2015

According to the court documents, the 30-year-old mother is accused of killing her son. But now, the prosecutors say the woman is also facing additional charges for allegedly killing her 4-month-old daughter back in 2015. The DA’s Office announced the new charges against the mother on Friday. She will be arraigned October 8. Authorities say the 30-year-old woman was charged with murder and child abuse resulting in death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Lawrence Post

Kansas man faces 52 charges connected to recent home burglaries

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, his name is Willis Lewis Jr. and he is charged with 2 counts of aggravated burglary, 8 counts of felony theft, 8 counts of misdemeanor theft, 16 counts of burglary, 2 counts of felony criminal damage to property, and 16 counts of misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
KANSAS STATE
Lawrence Post

While out on probation, man sprayed a child in the face with bleach, poured fuel all over the room and then drove drunk with 11-month-old baby and 2-year-old child in the car

According to the police officials, the 31-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 11, after he allegedly sprayed a child in the face with bleach, poured fuel all over the room and then drove drunk with 11-month-old baby and 2-year-old child in the car. The mother of three children reportedly told authorities that the 31-year-old suspect sent her a video showing him pouring fuel around their home and spraying the 4-year-old in the face with Clorox.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

WPD arrested a SCSO sergeant for aggravated assault

Sedgwick County, KANSAS – According to the statement, his name is Justin Maxfield and was arrested for domestic violence battery, domestic violence criminal damage to property, stalking and aggravated assault. Authorities say that these charges stem from incidents involving his intimate partner. Maxfield was relieved of duty without pay. The...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Lawrence Post

Transgender student bullied in bathroom could be punished before boys who harassed him

Mother is left concerned about her transgender son’s safety after he was bullied in his school’s bathroom by his classmates last week. On Monday, August 23, her son Tobi had entered a boys restroom. Shortly after a group of boys entered and started chanting, “transphobic slurs, and then it got louder and louder… they started hitting and kicking at the stall door, so Tobi had to use his back to brace it and then put his foot on the toilet to keep the door shut,” shared the devastated mother.
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Kansas woman arrested on meth possession charge

Shawnee County, KS – TPD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 100 Block SW Clay in Topeka. Officials say that the search warrant was served on Friday and it was related to an ongoing investigation. During the search, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The 28-year-old woman was...
KANSAS STATE
Lawrence Post

Mother outraged after teacher tapes a mask onto her son’s face, “I was furious, furious”

A mother is left outraged after hearing that her son, along with a few other students, had face masks taped to their faces while they were inside the school. The parent revealed that a substitute teacher had allegedly taped the face masks onto the children’s faces. Now, the furious mother is pushing for the substitute teacher’s resignation after hearing about the appalling that involved her 9-year-old son.”He went to get a sip of water, forgot to put the mask on,” the mother said. “The teacher did not tell him to put it back on or send him to the office, she instead pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face.”
KIDS
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
27K+
Followers
713
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy