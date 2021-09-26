Local resident sentenced to three prison terms of 25 years to life for sex crimes against five people

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Shawn O’Brien and he was sentenced on Friday.

The 50-year-old massage therapist was found guilty on eight counts, including sex crimes against a child and three female soccer players at the University of Kansas.

Three of the charges accuse the defendant of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 for fondling a girl who was either 9 or 10 on three occasions between 2013 and 2015.

The other five charges accuse him of sexual battery for fondling four women while giving them a massage to treat sports-related issues between 2016 and 2019.