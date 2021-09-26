Ernest Friedli, 2021

WINDHAM, Vt. – Ernie Friedli, 95, died at home Sept. 20, 2021, with his family at his side. We are forever indebted to his cherished friends and generous medical providers. Ernie lost the love of his life, Sheila, in December 2014. He is survived by his eldest son Kipp and his wife Helen with endearing grandchildren Laura and Kate and her husband Henry; also his second son Brett and his children Hayley and Ali; and great-grandchildren Sachie, Fiona, Elaina, and Logan. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Nussbickel.