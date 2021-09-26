CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windham, VT

Ernest Friedli, 2021

vermontjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDHAM, Vt. – Ernie Friedli, 95, died at home Sept. 20, 2021, with his family at his side. We are forever indebted to his cherished friends and generous medical providers. Ernie lost the love of his life, Sheila, in December 2014. He is survived by his eldest son Kipp and his wife Helen with endearing grandchildren Laura and Kate and her husband Henry; also his second son Brett and his children Hayley and Ali; and great-grandchildren Sachie, Fiona, Elaina, and Logan. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Nussbickel.

vermontjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, VT
State
Vermont State
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Tom Watson#Navy#Ibm#Davis Memorial Chapel
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy