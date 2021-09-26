CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Beijing accuses US of meddling in Hong Kong

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], September 26 (ANI): Beijing on Friday accused the US of interfering in Hong Kong and released a list of 100 times it said that the US had interfered and supported those who are anti-China. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a list, titled "US Interference in Hong...

The Independent

Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day Friday amid a expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four members of the opposition party League of Social Democrats had attempted to march to the harbor-side Convention Center where the official celebration was being held. Dozens of officers, part of a massive police presence deployed to prevent any disruptions on the day, surrounded them and kept them out of sight and earshot of...
AFP

Taiwan rebukes China over record fighter jet incursion

Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace Saturday after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest-ever incursion into the island's air defence zone. Beijing marked its National Day on Friday with its biggest aerial show of force against Taiwan, buzzing the self-ruled democratic island with 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. That was followed by a new record incursion on Saturday by 39 planes, said Taiwan's defence ministry. Democratic Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.
Joe Biden
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
The Independent

China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian on Thursday said the sides “exchanged in-depth views on relations between the two countries and the two militaries and issues of common concern.” However, he blamed “continuous provocation and...
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong firms start flagging China legal risks in US filings

(Sept 29): Hong Kong-based companies with little to no presence in mainland China are the latest to warn about the risks they face from Beijing’s crackdown on businesses, in a further sign of enhanced disclosures sought by American regulators in filings for US initial public offerings. Billionaire Richard Li’s FWD...
albuquerqueexpress.com

After China crackdown, teachers leaving Hong Kong

Disillusioned school teachers, who feel threatened by Beijing's strict national security law enacted in June 2020, are leaving Hong Kong. This past July, the Hong Kong Association of Heads of Secondary Schools warned the government that a "brain drain" would reduce the quality of education in Hong Kong. In February,...
KEYT

Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

HONG KONG (AP) — Select Hong Kong residents are voting for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader in the first polls following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. In May, the legislature amended Hong Kong’s electoral laws to ensure that only “patriots” – people who are loyal to China and the semi-autonomous territory – will rule the city. The changes are part of a broad crackdown on Hong Kong civil society following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Authorities have tightened control over the city with a sweeping national security law imposed by China’s Communist Party that effectively criminalized opposition to the government. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called the polls meaningful because they guarantee that only patriots can take office.
Beijing, CN
China
neworleanssun.com

Afghan state collapse rooted in Doha deal, says US General McKenzie

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): General Frank McKenzie, the head of Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that the collapse of the Afghan government was rooted in the 2020 Doha peace deal between the Taliban and Trump administration. "The signing of the Doha agreement had a...
AFP

Foreign businesses in China rattled by 'hostage diplomacy'

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's return from Canada this week was lauded as a diplomatic triumph in China, but the celebrations left a bad taste for the expat business community, already rattled by the threat of "hostage diplomacy". Even Western diplomats -- especially from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States -- are reluctant to return to China without full immunity.
neworleanssun.com

US, French Foreign ministers to hold talks on October 5

Paris [France], October 2 (ANI): French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Tuesday, local media reported. The meeting will focus on the "restoration of confidence" between the two allies, after Australia canceled a submarine contract with France...
artreview.com

Exhibitions to See in Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong

From the largest retrospective of Warhol in China to date, to the art of Belgian comic master Hergé, your autumn guide to shows. A heady mix of nostalgia and invention is on show at Shanghai’s Power Station of Art, where Tintin and Hergé (until 31 October) showcases the art of the Belgian comic master (real name Georges Remi) and the development of his iconic character. Naturally the attention is focused on The Blue Lotus, generally thought of as Hergé’s first masterpiece and originally serialised in the weekly Belgian newspaper supplement Le Petit Vingtième between 1934 and 1935, and set in China during the Japanese invasion of Manchuria, in 1931. While the Japanese are portrayed as buck-toothed brutes, Tintin’s guide, Chang, is based on Hergé’s friend the Chinese sculptor Zhang Chongren (then studying in Brussels), who gave the comic artist advice on creating the China of The Blue Lotus as well as lessons in Taoism and Chinese art and calligraphy. Chiang Kai-shek was so impressed by that depiction (and its positive influence on European perceptions of China) that he later invited Hergé to visit the place he’d imagined for real. Although given that, by that time (the late 1930s), Japan had bombed the country to smithereens and Europe was plunging into its own conflict, it’s understandable that he didn’t take the Nationalist leader up on the offer. Still, he’s here in spirit now, with an exhibition that examines his artistic influences (Hergé collected Jean Dubuffet, André Raynaud, Lucio Fontana and Andy Warhol, among others), as well as showcasing his drawings and photographs and other ephemera. Don’t expect a similar show to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo, however, a country that the Belgian depicted in a 1931 collection as populated by a people who were backwards and lazy and in dire need of European civilising.
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
AFP

Record 38 Chinese jets enter Taiwan defence zone on National Day

A record 38 Chinese military jets crossed into Taiwan's defence zone as Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China, Taipei said on Saturday. The show of force on China's National Day on Friday near the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, came in the same week it accused Britain of sending a warship into the Taiwan Strait with "evil intentions". Taiwan's defence ministry said it scrambled its aircraft to broadcast warnings after 22 fighters, two bombers and one anti-submarine aircraft entered the island's southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday. A second batch of 13 jets crossed into Taiwan's ADIZ later on Friday, in a rare night incursion, bringing the total to a record 38, according to the ministry.
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong overtakes US in Covid-19 vaccinations after slow start

(Oct 2): Hong Kong has fully vaccinated 55.8% of its population against Covid-19, surpassing the U.S., but has yet to announce plans to reopen its borders. The Asian financial hub has administered almost 8.7 million shots from BioNTech SE and Sinovac Biotech Ltd., after high levels of vaccine hesitancy initially curbed demand for the inoculations that protect against infection, severe disease and death. The city has maintained a Covid Zero approach since the start of the pandemic, with no local outbreaks reported for more than three months. That reduced the urgency, for many, of getting shots.
