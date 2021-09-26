Editor’s Choice: Nintendo Direct’s 5 Most Exciting Announcements (September 2021)

The GameCube turned twenty years old this week, so let’s take a look back at the legacy of Nintendo’s little purple box. Though it sometimes seems to be lost in history between the Nintendo 64 and the Wii, the Nintendo GameCube has an incredible legacy. Originally launched in Japan on September 14, it was an unassuming purple box, less flashy than fellow newcomer Xbox or the incumbent PlayStation 2, with proprietary half-sized discs instead of DVDs. As the console generation went on, the war between Sony and Microsoft took centre stage, and Nintendo continued quietly churning out classics for their modest little platform.

