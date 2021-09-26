CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Look from Ermanno Scervino Spring/Summer 2022

By Jacqueline Navas
crfashionbook.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisco meets dainty. Ermanno Scervino's Spring/Summer 2022 collection is a colorful parade of glitter dreams, each look more vibrant than the last. Couture technique meshes with early 2000s aesthetics as the collection progresses, ultimately rendering a modern love letter to classic femininity. Known for their delicate craftsmanship, the Italian house...

