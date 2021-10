LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Lincoln woman following a short pursuit in Lincoln early Thursday morning. At approximately 2:00 a.m. today, a trooper observed a Ford Fusion speeding and repeatedly striking the curb on Superior St. near 14th St. The trooper attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle turned southbound onto 14th, but the vehicle refused to yield and fled westbound onto Benton St. The trooper pursued the vehicle until the vehicle failed to navigate a curve at 7th St and crashed into a tree.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO