We’re just a day away from kickoff between No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 15 Wisconsin in the biggest game of this college football weekend. Win and the Notre Dame faithful might just start to buy in that the Irish could be a real threat for the College Football Playoff despite how unimpressive they looked for the majority of the first three games. Lose and the slate of No. 8 Cincinnati, a trip to Virginia Tech, and home games against both USC and North Carolina to follow only appear that much more daunting.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO