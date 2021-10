Just two months ago, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High School 2022 quarterback Jalen Daniels was yet to make his first varsity start. Now he holds a Power-5 offer to Syracuse. To those that have seen Daniels play, the quick success is not a surprise. He stands at an impressive 6-foot-5 and 220-pound frame. In his first high school start, Daniels scored all seven of his team’s touchdowns in a 49-0 win. It took only seven completions to throw five touchdown passes, along with two more on the ground.

