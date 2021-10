Renee Paquette spoke about her desire to see Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley in AEW during an appearance on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. “Now that that storyline is already kind of going in that direction, I think that’s what people want to see,” Paquette noted. “People have been able to see Daniel Bryan vs. Dean Ambrose. We’ve never seen ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, at least not for a very, very long time. So that’ll be cool.”

