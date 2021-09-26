These are Greater Cincinnati's top 20 public high schools: RANKED
Indian Hill is home to Ohio's top public school district so it's no surprise the affluent Cincinnati neighborhood is also home to state's top high school. Indian Hill High School came in at No. 1 on Niche's 2022 school rankings for public high schools, meaning it also topped the list for public schools within Greater Cincinnati. Locally, Indian Hill High School also topped the lists for best college prep and STEM offerings by public schools.www.bizjournals.com
