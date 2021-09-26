The Black Phone Review: Scott Derrickson Delivers The Best Joe Hill Adaptation Yet [Fantastic Fest]
If you know me or my work, you know I'm a Stephen King guy. My (far too) early childhood viewings of adaptations of his work like "The Shining" and "Stand By Me" tempted young me to pick up my very first King book in the sixth grade. It was "Cujo" and I'd read it in snippets while my teacher wasn't looking, hiding it in my perfectly-sized pencil box when their Sauron-like gaze fell my way.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0