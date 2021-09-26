Fall events and Trick-or-Treat Hours 2021

Downtown “Trick or Treat” will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00PM. Watch for the bright orange signs indicating participating merchants. Notice to Downtown Business: If you would like to participate in the Downtown “Trick or Treat” activities, please display the orange Halloween sign (mailed to you by October 22nd) in a visible spot indicating you are a participating business. If you do not receive a sign by October 25th, stop by the Community Development Office, Second Floor – City Hall to pick one up or call Jan at 715.732.5139. The downtown area includes: Main Street, Hall Avenue, Ludington Street, Wells Street, State Street, Stephenson Street, Maple Avenue and Pierce Avenue. Each Downtown business has the option to participate in this event. The City of Marinette recommends that all participants wear a face mask and gloves. If you are high risk for COVID-19, please do not participate.

MARINETTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO