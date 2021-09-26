One Shots: Personal space

Two money-related topics crossed my desk the last couple of weeks. The first was a Reddit topic complaining about microtransactions in MMOs – not the fact that they exist but the fact that they’re not “micro” in any sense of the term. When the idea of microtransactions first rolled around, we assumed it’d be measured in pennies, and there were a handful of titles – City of Heroes comes to mind – that did charge tiny fees. But of course, we also had $25 sparkleponies pretty early on, and now that’s blossomed into tens, hundreds, and even thousands of dollars. “Don’t downplay the seriousness or impact of these negative behaviors by giving them diminutive and deceptive names,” the OP wrote, and I completely agree with him, which is precisely why I don’t call gambleboxes or lockboxes the publisher-preferred “lootboxes.”
