CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

2021 South Point 400 odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUzxr_0c8ZIjxi00

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400 Sunday. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 7:05 p.m. ET. Below we analyze the 2021 South Point 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson picked up a win March 7 in the first stop this season at LVMS, and his average speed of 139.615 mph was the fastest since Martin Truex Jr. won at the Nevada tri-oval Sept. 15, 2019 with an average speed of 142.555 mph.

2021 South Point 400: What you need to know

  • Joey Logano, of Penske Racing, has picked up a pair of wins in his 16 career Cup Series starts at the track, while posting six top-5 showings ad 11 top-10 runs with 495 laps led. His 8.44 Average-Finish Position (AFP) leads all active drivers.
  • Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, has never won at this track in the Cup Series, but he has four runs inside the top 5 in 10 starts with a 9.20 AFP.
  • Brad Keselowski, also of Penske, has managed three wins at Vegas to lead all active drivers. Half of his 16 career Cup starts in Vegas have resulted in finishes of fifth or better, too.
  • The top non-Penske drive is Larson, the winner from March. That was his first Cup win at LVMS in 10 career starts while posting four top-5 runs, seven top-10 finishes and 129 laps led with a 9.80 AFP.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Who is going to win the 2021 South Point 400?

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:55 a.m. ET.

LARSON (+280) is the chalk, as he looks for the Las Vegas season series sweep. He is red hot, winning at Bristol last weekend in the night race after starting fifth. As mentioned, he also won here in March, leading 103 of the 267 laps near the beginning of his magical redemption season.

TRUEX JR. (+750) has managed a pair of victories in his career at Las Vegas, and he has 10 top-10 finishes in 19 career Cup Series starts at the track while leading 299 laps with a 10.74 AFP. At this price he is a tremendous value. TRUEX JR. TOP 5 FINISH (+130) is a strong play for a top-5 run, too.

Last, but certainly not least, JGR’s KYLE BUSCH (+600) is a good play in his hometown. While he has just one win in 20 career Cup Series starts, he has a solid 11.95 AFP. Take a look at KYLE BUSCH TOP 5 FINISH (-115) for a good value, too.

Long-shot and prop bets for the 2021 South Point 400

KESELOWSKI (+1300) is not a huge long shot, but you have a chance to multiply your initial stake by 13, and that’s worth a roll of the dice in Vegas. Not only does he have the three wins, but 11 of his 16 Cup starts have also resulted in finishes of 10th or better. KESELOWSKI TOP 10 FINISH (-140) is a great play.

I’d also toss a small wager on AUSTIN DILLON (+5000) for the straight-up win. He has 12 Cup starts under his belt with a 15.92 AFP, and two finishes inside the top 10. While a win is obviously a long shot, DILLON TOP 10 FINISH (+190) is still a very good value for a chance to nearly double up.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Did 23XI Racing make a crucial mistake?

23XI Racing have yet to confirm anything about the potential purchase of a second charter for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season despite confirming both a second car and a second driver. Even before making their NASCAR Cup Series debut at Daytona International Speedway this past February, 23XI Racing had...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR team at risk of having charter taken away?

NASCAR could end up having the ability to repossess a charter currently held by a Cup Series team due to consistently poor performance. There are just 36 charters in the NASCAR Cup Series, and they are becoming increasingly challenging to get a hold of, especially with so many teams entering into or expanding their current teams in the Cup Series with the Next Gen car set to launch next year.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Tribune

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and prediction

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) will be on the road in Week 2 to face the Miami Dolphins (1-0). Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium will be Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bills at Dolphins odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
Asbury Park Press

Florida State at Wake Forest odds, picks and prediction

The Florida State Seminoles (0-2) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) meet Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Florida State at Wake Forest odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
journaldemocrat.com

Virginia at North Carolina odds, picks and prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) and North Carolina Tar Heels (1-1) meet Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Virginia at North Carolina odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Cavaliers...
VIRGINIA STATE
HometownLife.com

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Texans (1-0) and Cleveland Browns (0-1) meet Sunday at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Kickoff is scheduled for 1p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Texans at Browns odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Texans opened with a complete victory over...
NFL
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from model on 67-50 run

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs face off on Saturday night in an SEC East clash. First-year head coach Shane Beamer has brought a new identity to South Carolina. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are looking to continue their dominant defensive performances against the Gamecocks as they position themselves for a run to the College Football Playoff. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is questionable with a core injury. South Carolina hopes to get quarterback Luke Doty (foot) back in the lineup.
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit Free Press

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

The banged-up Minnesota Vikings (0-1) take the road again missing critical pieces on both sides of the ball as they head south to play the Arizona Cardinals (1-0) Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Below, we look at the Vikings at Cardinals odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
storycityherald.com

California at Washington odds, picks and prediction

The California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0) open up their Pac-12 seasons Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the California at Washington odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA Today

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago Bears (0-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) Sunday of Week 2 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at the Bengals vs. Bears odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Bengals are coming off a...
NFL
USA Today

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and prediction

The Denver Broncos (1-0) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) Sunday for their Week 2 showdown at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Broncos at Jaguars odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Denver opened its season...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#South Point 400#Penske Racing#Las Vegas Motor Speedway#Lvms#Afp#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports
ClutchPoints

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) try to finish nonconference play undefeated when they host their longtime formal rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1). It’s time to continue our college football odds series and make a Nebraska-Oklahoma prediction and pick based on Nebraska Oklahoma odds. These two former Big Eight rivals are no...
NEBRASKA STATE
El Paso Times

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (68-78) and Washington Nationals (60-86) open a three-game set Friday at Nationals Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Nationalsodds with MLB picks and predictions. Rockies RHP German Marquez (12-10, 3.93 ERA) makes his 30th start. He...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy