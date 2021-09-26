2021 South Point 400 odds, picks and prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400 Sunday. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 7:05 p.m. ET. Below we analyze the 2021 South Point 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson picked up a win March 7 in the first stop this season at LVMS, and his average speed of 139.615 mph was the fastest since Martin Truex Jr. won at the Nevada tri-oval Sept. 15, 2019 with an average speed of 142.555 mph.

2021 South Point 400: What you need to know

Joey Logano , of Penske Racing, has picked up a pair of wins in his 16 career Cup Series starts at the track, while posting six top-5 showings ad 11 top-10 runs with 495 laps led. His 8.44 Average-Finish Position (AFP) leads all active drivers.

, of Penske Racing, has picked up a pair of wins in his 16 career Cup Series starts at the track, while posting six top-5 showings ad 11 top-10 runs with 495 laps led. His 8.44 Average-Finish Position (AFP) leads all active drivers. Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney , has never won at this track in the Cup Series, but he has four runs inside the top 5 in 10 starts with a 9.20 AFP.

, has never won at this track in the Cup Series, but he has four runs inside the top 5 in 10 starts with a 9.20 AFP. Brad Keselowski , also of Penske, has managed three wins at Vegas to lead all active drivers. Half of his 16 career Cup starts in Vegas have resulted in finishes of fifth or better, too.

, also of Penske, has managed three wins at Vegas to lead all active drivers. Half of his 16 career Cup starts in Vegas have resulted in finishes of fifth or better, too. The top non-Penske drive is Larson, the winner from March. That was his first Cup win at LVMS in 10 career starts while posting four top-5 runs, seven top-10 finishes and 129 laps led with a 9.80 AFP.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Who is going to win the 2021 South Point 400?

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:55 a.m. ET.

LARSON (+280) is the chalk, as he looks for the Las Vegas season series sweep. He is red hot, winning at Bristol last weekend in the night race after starting fifth. As mentioned, he also won here in March, leading 103 of the 267 laps near the beginning of his magical redemption season.

TRUEX JR. (+750) has managed a pair of victories in his career at Las Vegas, and he has 10 top-10 finishes in 19 career Cup Series starts at the track while leading 299 laps with a 10.74 AFP. At this price he is a tremendous value. TRUEX JR. TOP 5 FINISH (+130) is a strong play for a top-5 run, too.

Last, but certainly not least, JGR’s KYLE BUSCH (+600) is a good play in his hometown. While he has just one win in 20 career Cup Series starts, he has a solid 11.95 AFP. Take a look at KYLE BUSCH TOP 5 FINISH (-115) for a good value, too.

Long-shot and prop bets for the 2021 South Point 400

KESELOWSKI (+1300) is not a huge long shot, but you have a chance to multiply your initial stake by 13, and that’s worth a roll of the dice in Vegas. Not only does he have the three wins, but 11 of his 16 Cup starts have also resulted in finishes of 10th or better. KESELOWSKI TOP 10 FINISH (-140) is a great play.

I’d also toss a small wager on AUSTIN DILLON (+5000) for the straight-up win. He has 12 Cup starts under his belt with a 15.92 AFP, and two finishes inside the top 10. While a win is obviously a long shot, DILLON TOP 10 FINISH (+190) is still a very good value for a chance to nearly double up.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.