The Toronto Maple Leafs are ready to kick off another season as training camp opens this week. Most of the team has been together for a few weeks now, holding informal skates and friendly scrimmages to work on some chemistry and shake off some summer rust. The Maple Leafs’ roster in 2021-22 will have a very different vibe to it and general manager Kyle Dubas will continue to look for ways to upgrade his roster as we begin the first half of the season.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO