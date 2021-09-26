CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Corbyn heckles brother Jeremy at climate event

 5 days ago
Piers Corbyn. (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Piers Corbyn has been kicked out of an event for heckling his brother Jeremy over the climate crisis, reports suggest.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was speaking at an event on climate justice at The World Transformed, a programme of events that is running alongside the main Labour Party conference in Brighton.

But reports suggested his climate-sceptic brother Piers intervened after the chair of the event had asked for questions from women and people of colour only.

Those at the event said the request prompted shouting from a man in the audience, who was then removed, and Piers Corbyn then accused the event organisers of assault.

In a video posted on Twitter by The Daily Telegraph’s political correspondent Tony Diver, the chair of the event can be heard saying: “You need to ask yourself what level of entitlement you think you have over this space.

“You need to sit down and show some goddamn respect.”

She added: “Alright, so we need to carry on comrades, because we have a massive task ahead of us.”

Piers Corbyn was then seen handing out leaflets containing the conspiracy theory that man-made climate change does not exist.

Piers Corbyn has regularly spoken at climate science denial events and previously suggested climate change was “nonsense”.

Jeremy Corbyn
The Independent

Labour under Keir Starmer ‘turning its back on hope’, Jeremy Corbyn says

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Sir Keir Starmer of giving the Conservative government a “free pass time and again”, as he also criticised the leadership for “turning its back” on “hope for the future”.The remarks from the former Labour leader come amid a dramatic fallout between Sir Keir and the left over controversial changes to the party’s rule book that were branded “undemocratic” and risked “civil war” in the party.On the first day of the party’s annual conference, Sir Keir was forced to water down his proposed reforms and, crucially, abandon plans to ditch the “one member, one vote” system used...
POLITICS
