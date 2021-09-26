CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Sunday notebook: Matt Stafford must prove why Rams traded for him – and that he can beat Tom Brady

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, the marquee matchup of the undefeated Rams and Bucs involves much more than QBs Matt Stafford and Tom Brady. But let’s not kid ourselves.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday#Notebook#American Football
AOL Corp

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
CBS Boston

Will Patriots-Bucs Game Be Stopped For Tom Brady Setting All-Time NFL Passing Record? Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro wasn’t weird enough, the quarterback is set to make major NFL history very early on in Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Patriots. That piece of history is the NFL’s all-time passing yards record. Brady will enter the game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ all-time record of 80,358 yards. If the Bucs move the ball relatively well, Brady will be setting that record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If Brady were playing for the Patriots, then a noteworthy celebration would surely be held, much...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Can Tom Brady play in the NFL until he’s 50? ‘I think it’s a yes’

The NFL might not be rid of Tom Brady anytime soon. Speaking with Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski on YouTube, Brady was asked if he could play until he’s 50 years old, to which he responded that he believes he can. “I don’t find it so difficult,” Brady said. “Plus in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s take on Buccaneers might only motivate Tom Brady more

The Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a collision course, with the two undefeated squads set to square off in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday. This is an opportunity for the Rams to further justify that they made the right decision to acquire Matthew Stafford back in the offseason, as he’ll be taking on the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning defense. That Tampa Bay stop unit is also the main focus of Stafford, who’d rather think about how he will try to break that down than his matchup against Tom Brady.
NFL
AFP

Brady outgunned in NFL as Stafford, Rams down Bucs

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams outgunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in a heavyweight NFL showdown on Sunday. In Kansas City, Justin Herbert threw for four touchdowns to win a thrilling shoot-out with Patrick Mahomes as the Los Angeles Chargers upset the Chiefs 30-24.
NFL
newsbrig.com

Will Matt Ryan beat Tom Brady for the very first time?

Although Matt Ryan has never defeated Tom Brady in his career, he should not be ashamed. Unfortunately, this is likely to be the case for several of Tom Brady’s opponents. Since he took over for Drew Bledsoe on a full-time basis, Tom Brady has been virtually unstoppable. The duo of...
NFL
bardown.com

Gronk doesn't watch any game film because he knows he can count on Tom Brady

Sports have evolved a lot in recent years. While the most naturally gifted athletes used to be the only ones who excelled, which is still true to an extent, there’s a whole lot more that goes into being a pro athlete nowadays than just being naturally athletically gifted. While being...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy