NFL Sunday notebook: Matt Stafford must prove why Rams traded for him – and that he can beat Tom Brady

The Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a collision course, with the two undefeated squads set to square off in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday. This is an opportunity for the Rams to further justify that they made the right decision to acquire Matthew Stafford back in the offseason, as he’ll be taking on the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning defense. That Tampa Bay stop unit is also the main focus of Stafford, who’d rather think about how he will try to break that down than his matchup against Tom Brady.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO