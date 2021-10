The Cardinals played game two of a four-game series against the Brewers on Tuesday, pitching Jake Woodford across from Brandon Woodruff. Both pitched extremely well, giving up just two hits apiece in their outings. Woodruff struck out ten over six frames and was tagged for just one run in the first that crossed on some good small ball from the Redbirds. Woodford struck out five over five shutout innings and didn’t allow a runner to reach scoring position (it took the Brewers until the eighth inning of this game to get a runner in scoring position in the series, excluding Monday’s solo homers). The Cardinals pushed an insurance run across in the eighth, which was huge since the Crew matched it with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Giovanny Gallegos converted his eleventh save in a tense ninth inning, working out of a bases-loaded jam after an intentional walk to secure a 2-1 win and a ten-game winning streak.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO