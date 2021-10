After a few rain showers passed by during the overnight hours Saturday, we are looking at a nice, sun-filled day to end the weekend. Temperatures will not be as mild as they were on Saturday, but we will still see very seasonable highs throughout the Tiers. Sunshine also will return, as high pressure builds in over the region. If you have any plans outside, you are good to go! Just remember to take the sunglasses! Enjoy the day!