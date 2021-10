The Calgary Flames are taking a wager on Sean Monahan this season by hoping he can refind his form. The Monahan of old was a solid 30 goal scorer and elite sniper. If he can be that player, he is a very valuable member of a team sorely lacking firepower. However, he is coming off a very poor season and has been struggling mightily to find his footing over the last two NHL seasons. If he continues to decline and produce lacklustre even-strength results, as he has the past two seasons, he creates a hole in the Flames’ lineup.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO