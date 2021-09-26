Extreme Psychological Behavior During A Pandemic? It's All Happened Before.
TPR’s Jerry Clayton recently spoke with Dr. Steven Taylor, author of “The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease.”. Jerry Clayton: In the past year and a half, we've seen extreme psychological behavior from many people dealing with the pandemic paranoia, xenophobia, denial, extreme anxiety and more. But as it turns out, it's all happened before. Dr. Steven Taylor, professor and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, began writing a book on the phenomena before covid-19 became widespread. The book is called The Psychology of Pandemics Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak of Infectious Disease. He joins us today. Thanks for being here, Dr. Taylor.www.tpr.org
