Tumwater, WA

Tumwater Prevails 34-0 Easily Over WF West

By Tim Rogers
thurstontalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tumwater High School Football team easily defeated WF West from Chehalis 34-0 in a 2A EVCO league game Friday September 24, 2021 at Sid Otton Field in Tumwater. Senior tailback Payton Hoyt scored four times to lead the T-Birds, rushing for 101 yards on 13 carries. Hoyt was thrilled with the support he received. “I wouldn’t be able to have that kind of game without my offensive lines’ blocking and everyone on the team having my back,” Hoyt said after the game. Hoyt was joined by fellow running backs Karson Schreiner (5 carries, 103 yards) and Carlos Matheney (13 carries, 65 yards) to help Tumwater dominate the rushing including a 74 yard TD run by Schreiner in the 2nd quarter.

www.thurstontalk.com

