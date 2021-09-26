Lightning Must Find Barre-Boulet a Role To Prevent Repeating History

Last week longtime New Jersey Devil Travis Zajac decided to call it a career and retire. He has had himself quite the NHL career, to say the least. He was drafted by the Devils in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft with the 20th overall selection. Since then he has made quite the impact for the organization. Even though he couldn’t quite finish his career in New Jersey, he still managed to play 14 seasons with them. This led to him being one of the Devils’ all-time leaders in games played, goals, assists, and points. He was also able to keep himself relevant in some NHL award races, which included the Frank J. Selke and Lady Byng Award.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO