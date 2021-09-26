CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 8 Will Launch Next Month

Cover picture for the articleJackbox Games has been showing off all the fun new games for The Jackbox Party Pack 8 and we now know that the game will officially launch on October 14. In addition to the release date announcement, pre-orders are now open for the PC version of the game on the official store and on Steam. If you pre-order the game, you can even save 10% off! The five games included in The Jackbox Party Pack 8 are Drawful: Animate, Job Job, The Poll Mine, The Wheel of Enormous Proportions, and Weapons Drawn.

