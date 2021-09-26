CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week at NASA - Preparing for Lunar Exploration

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositioning the agency for future success, a lunar landing site selected for a robotic explorer, and highlighting diversity on the Moon ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

SpaceRef

NASA TV Coverage Set for Russian Film Production Launch

NASA will provide coverage of a Tuesday, Oct. 5 launch that will carry a Russian cosmonaut, actress, and film producer to the International Space Station, where they will film segments for a movie. The launch will mark the expansion of commercial space opportunities to include feature filmmaking. Making his fourth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA wraps up preparations for Lucy mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids

NASA is wrapping up the final tasks that must be completed ahead of the Lucy mission launch scheduled for October, the space agency has announced. The Lucy mission has been a work-in-progress for some time now, but the rewards for this effort are nearer than ever. NASA plans to launch the Lucy spacecraft on October 16, sending it off on a mission to study eight never-before-seen Trojan asteroids around Jupiter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List # 969 1 October 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. In case you missed it: STAT, a media company focused on finding and telling compelling stories about health,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

'Mini Psyches' Give Insights into Mysterious Metal-Rich Near-Earth Asteroids

Metal-rich near-Earth asteroids, or NEAs, are rare, but their presence provides the intriguing possibility that iron, nickel and cobalt could someday be mined for use on Earth or in Space. New research, published in the Planetary Science Journal, investigated two metal-rich asteroids in our own cosmic backyard to learn more...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to Explore Forming Planetary Systems

Researchers will observe more than a dozen protoplanetary systems to gather data about their inner disks – where Earth-like planets may be forming. What was our Solar System like as it was forming billions of years ago? Over time, particles bumped into one another, building ever-larger rocks. Eventually, these rocks got big enough to form planets. We have some basic understanding of planet formation, but we don’t know the details – especially details about the solar system’s early chemical composition, and how it may have changed with time. And how did water make its way to Earth? While we can’t time travel to get the answers, we can detail how other planetary systems are forming right now – and learn quite a lot. Researchers will train one of Webb’s powerful instruments on the inner regions of 17 bright, actively forming planetary systems to begin to build an inventory of their contents. Element by element, they – along with researchers around the world – will be able to uncover what’s present and how the disks’ chemical makeup affects their contents, including planets that may be forming.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Planet Confusion Could Slow Earth-like Exoplanet Exploration

Artistic rendering of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, currently under development by NASA, which will be used in the search for distant planets beyond our solar system. CREDIT NASA/Provided. When it comes to directly imaging Earth-like exoplanets orbiting faraway stars, seeing isn't always believing. A new Cornell University study...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Space Technology Rocketing Upwards, Reports IDTechEx

Space. The final frontier, the first step in a journey just beginning, or a horrifying void matched only by your deep fear of the ocean? Whatever your feelings on space, technology has been steadily pushing forwards to take exploration further, faster, and foodier than ever before. Space for seconds?. Many...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Private Sector Joins NASA in Funding Astrobiology Research

Join us in congratulating eight new astrobiology research teams on their 2021 Scialog Collaborative Innovation Awards! The Heising-Simons Foundation, the Kavli Foundation, and NASA all provided funding in a new public-private partnership to advance astrobiology research. The Scialog: Signatures of Life in the Universe initiative supporting these teams joins several...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Undocked From Station

With NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough monitoring aboard the International Space Station, a SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft undocked from the station’s forward port of the Harmony module at 9:12 a.m. EDT. Cargo Dragon will fire its thrusters to move a safe distance away from the station prior to a deorbit burn...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

ASCEND Unveils Visionary Agenda, Inspiring Speakers, and Community Spirit

ASCEND, the interdisciplinary community focused on building humanity’s off-world future faster, today unveiled its six-day agenda packed with hundreds of visionary sessions and inspiring speakers. Powered by AIAA, ASCEND was launched in 2020 to Accelerate Space Commerce, Exploration, and New Discovery. Scheduled for 8-10 and 15-17 November, the 2021 ASCEND...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 28 September, 2021 - Soyuz MS-18 Spacecraft Moved

The spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy, commander of the Soyuz, and Pyotr Dubrov along with NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, docked at 9:04 a.m. EDT. It is the first time a spacecraft has attached to the new Nauka module, which arrived at the station in July, and is the 20th Soyuz port relocation in station history and the first since March 2021.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

NASA Armd University Student Research Challenge (USRC)

Amendment 1 to the NASA ARMD Research Opportunities in Aeronautics (ROA) 2021 NRA has been posted on the NSPIRES web site at https://nspires.nasaprs.com. University Student Research Challenge (solicitation NNH21ZEA001N-USRC) seeks to challenge students to propose new aeronautics ideas/concepts that are relevant to NASA Aeronautics. USRC will provide students, from accredited U.S. colleges or universities, with grants for their projects and it includes the challenge of raising a modest amount of cost share funds through crowdfunding platform. The process of creating and preparing a crowdfunding campaign acts as a teaching accelerator - requiring students to act like entrepreneurs and taking action. Crowdfunding also raises awareness about students’ research among the public.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Selects Proposal to Study Astronaut Health and Performance for Moon and Mars Missions

NASA has selected a proposal to help protect astronaut health and performance during future long-duration missions beyond low-Earth orbit. The selected proposal will investigate sensorimotor adaptations to spaceflight. This selected project will contribute to NASA’s long-term plans, which include crewed Artemis missions to the Moon and future missions to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Astrobiology: Science Talk '22: Call for Proposals

SCIENCE TALK '22 IS now accepting proposals for speaking opportunities at the annual conference, both in-person and online from Wednesday, March 23, through Friday, March 25, 2022. SCIENCE TALK ’22 is being planned as a hybrid conference to take place both in person in Portland, Oregon, and with real-time online...
PORTLAND, OR
SpaceRef

Focusing On Soyuz While Earth Zooms By

Thomas Pesquet: The would-be artist's touch: I played with some long exposures after the Soyuz crew redocked. I like the feeling of speed given by night clouds! Soyuz port relocation! Oleg, Pyotr and Mark undocked from MRM1, went Station forward to take some pictures, came back Station aft to dock with MLM. First docking with MLM ever!
PHOTOGRAPHY

