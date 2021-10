LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart exhibits that the crypto-economic trade keeps at $150. There has been a tiny interception of the 50-day SMA trend line by the 14-day SMA trend line to the south side, indicating that the market moves under a falling force as the bullish trend line drawn in a supportive line beneath them has breached to the downside. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed the lines briefly northward to signify the possibility that an upswing will feature in the near time.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO