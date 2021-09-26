CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CL Talks About Living With Her Younger Sister + Their Similarities And Differences On “My Little Old Boy”

By C. Hong
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the September 26 episode of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” CL appeared as a special MC. CL is gearing up for the release of her first solo studio album, “ALPHA,” in October. She has already released one single from the album, “SPICY,” and will soon release the second, “Lover Like Me.”

