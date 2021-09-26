PuroClean Offers Book Scholarship

“We wanted to be able to help students in Geauga County,” said Cathy Peters, owner of PuroClean of the Western Reserve with husband Phil. The Peters’ recently started a book scholarship for students attending Kent State University Geauga in Burton and Twinsburg Academic Center. “We want to assist in connecting students to our local businesses,” said Cathy, “I also want to let other businesses know they can do it too, help students, by starting scholarships.”