Guzzardi: Deportations are too little, too late

The Biden administration recently started daily flights to return Haitian illegal immigrants from their makeshift shelters under Texas’ International Bridge. The first flights left this past Sunday. As many as 14,000 Haitians had arrived in Del Rio with the anticipation that, like thousands of other aliens who preceded them, they’d be processed and admitted to the U.S. But, the rub: Haiti, recovering from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people and damaged more than 100,000 homes, is unwilling to accept more than three flights a day. Since Biden’s first day in office, he’s abdicated the chief executive’s responsibility to enforce immigration laws that Congress has passed, and previous presidents have signed. So forgive me if the administration’s official statement that returning the Haitians is “about border enforcement” rings hollow.