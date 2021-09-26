Striving for ‘Imprefection’ | Are we at a turning point?

“Maybe when the people have outdone themselves, then maybe, the stars will fall upon the land, or drops of hot water will rain upon the Earth. Or the land will turn under. Or our father, the Sun, will not rise to start the day. Then our possessions will turn into beasts and devour us whole. If not, there will be an odor of gases, which will fill the air we breathe, and the end for us shall come. But the people will bring upon themselves what they receive.” — a Zuni prophecy.

