Striving for ‘Imprefection’ | Are we at a turning point?
There are moments in cinematic history forever etched into our culture’s collective consciousness. Paddy Chayefsky’s “Network” (1976) contains a particularly strong one. In it, Howard Beale, a fired national newscaster (played by the late Peter Finch), rallies his viewers to channel their anger over the current state of the country. Forty-five years later, it is nothing less than uncanny how prescient were the character’s words.www.times-standard.com
