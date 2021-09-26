CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: Question for John

By Editorials
Longview News-Journal
 6 days ago

Hey, John Foster! Are you still pushing Trump-Russian collusion from the 2016 election now that attorneys for Hillary Clinton’s campaign are being arrested for giving false and misleading information to the FBI?. — Gary Williams, Hallsville.

